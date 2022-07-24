Forecast Outlook-7/24/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Moisture started spreading over the Las Vegas area Saturday.

Expect more of the same for Sunday and into the first few days of the week.

This time around there is plenty of water vapor in the upper levels of the atmosphere that is moving toward us.

We could actually see some showers or thunderstorms Sunday with better chances for Monday and Tuesday.

For parts of western Arizona there is a flash flood watch in place to start the week.

The expected cloud cover and shower potential we are getting a break from the very hot temperatures we expected for part of last week.

Daytime high’s are treading either seasonal of below seasonal for the week ahead. with 30% chances of rain and thunderstorms for Monday and Tuesday.

By mid week things begin to dry for a few days before another round of monsoon weather approaches next weekend.

Air quality Sunday is moderate due to ground level ozone.

The UV Index for Sunday is 10 or very high.

