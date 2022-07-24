Forecast Outlook-7/24/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The very moist air that has been firing up some heavy rains and thunderstorms in Arizona is heading toward our area.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase the first half of the week with slight chances as we approach next weekend.

Daytime temperatures will be slightly below seasonal, a welcome change especially after the hot end to last week.

The main concern over the next few days will be the potential for flash flooding due to the high water vapor content in the atmosphere.

The high pressure over the four corners will help create dynamic lift and enhance the chance of the heavy rains in parts of Arizona and Nevada Monday and Tuesday.

The best chances will be mid or late afternoon as the daytime temperatures will create the vertical development of clouds.

Ozone will create moderate air quality Monday.

The UV Index will be 10 or very high.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.