Forecast Outlook-7/23/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Had a few very light sprinkles over the Las Vegas area Saturday including our local mountains.

The monsoon is producing rain and thunderstorms in Arizona from Flagstaff to the Grand Canyon.

The moisture plume associated with this latest round looks to move into western Mohave County over the next 24 hours.

From there it’s expected to slide into southern Nevada.

The moisture will be in place for the whole week with the best chances for the isolated showers or thunderstorms moving into our area by Monday.

As was the case with the isolated showers, outflow winds often accompany rain showers.

Tuesday could see more rain and thunderstorms.

By Wednesday the system starts to retreat back to wards central Arizona.

More monsoon moisture is expected next weekend.

Sunday’s air quality is moderate because of ozone.

The UV Index is 10 or very high.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.