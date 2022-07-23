Southern Nevada Climbing Coalition appealing proposed fees at Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More and more visitors are coming to Red Rock Canyon every year, and the Bureau of Land Management is making changes to keep up with that. However, many outdoor enthusiasts are against the new proposals.

In May, BLM approved moving forward with adding a $20 fee to enter Calico Basin and add reservation requirements.

“This is such a popular destination that literally climbers around the world know Calico Basin, Kraft [Mountain] as these free and accessible climbing areas,” president of the Southern Nevada Climbing Coalition Bryan Friesen said.

The SNCC filed a notice of appeal against the Calico Basin Recreation Area Management Plan. That plan includes building a gate, adding a fee to enter and a reservation fee.

Friesen said there were more than a thousand comments during the Calico Basin management plan public comment period. Within that many alternative suggestions came up, like enforcing parking or just adding pay to park but not restricting guests.

“You’re going to have less people pulling up on sensitive desert habitats, and I think that would be a good way to limit people out there,” Friesen suggested.

The newest proposal from BLM would increase the annual Red Rock pass to $45 from $30 and add reservation fees for camping.

The last entrance fee hike was in 2018, and BLM said more people are visiting now so changes need to be made to keep up with that including adding an additional entry lane, hiring more park staff and building bathroom facilities.

However, some are concerned the changes would add a barrier for more people to explore the national conservation area.

Friesen said it could also make areas like First and Oak Creek more crowded.

“We want to have a voice in the conversations, and it seems like from the public comment period and those concerns and alternative solutions are not really being implemented at all. Our voices weren’t heard,” Friesen said.

The public comment period for the business plan ended Friday.

The SNCC appeal will go to a review board in the Department of Interior to determine whether their arguments are valid and if so, it could lead to changes in the plan.

Red Rock Canyon is expected to have a record number of over 4 million visitors this year and officials predict more than 5 million by 2025.

