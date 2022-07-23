LVMPD: Crash near Bonanza, Eastern leads to deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that led to a shooting around 7:30 pm Friday night.

Las Vegas police say they arrived on the scene of a crash between two cars. Officers then discovered someone in one of the vehicles suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police tell FOX5 the victim was pronounced dead at a Las Vegas hospital.

At this time, it is unclear what led up to the shooting. Police plan to provide an update late Friday night.

