LVMPD: Crash near Bonanza, Eastern leads to deadly shooting

Crash near Bonanza, Eastern leads to deadly shooting
Crash near Bonanza, Eastern leads to deadly shooting(Chase Duckworth/FOX5)
By Cody Lee
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:33 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that led to a shooting around 7:30 pm Friday night.

Las Vegas police say they arrived on the scene of a crash between two cars. Officers then discovered someone in one of the vehicles suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police tell FOX5 the victim was pronounced dead at a Las Vegas hospital.

At this time, it is unclear what led up to the shooting. Police plan to provide an update late Friday night.

Stay with FOX5 as this story develops.

