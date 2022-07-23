Advertisement

Limited Monkeypox vaccines to be made available in Southern Nevada

Southern Nevada Health District located at 280 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107.
Southern Nevada Health District located at 280 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:52 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Limited Monkeypox vaccine appointments will be available beginning Monday, July 25.

Individuals who are at higher risk of exposure to the disease, like a close contact, can now make appointments to get the vaccine at the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) using its online system or by calling (702) 759-0850.

Current eligibility to receive the vaccine includes:

  • Those who had close physical contact within the past 14 days with someone known or suspected of having monkeypox. This includes those who know or suspect their sexual partner(s) of having monkeypox.
  • Those who have been informed by the Health District they are a close contact of someone with monkeypox.
  • Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary who had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days, especially at a venue, event, or within a social group where a person with a known or suspected case of monkeypox was present.
  • Those meeting any of the above criteria who may be at increased risk for severe disease if infected with monkeypox should especially be vaccinated. This includes people with HIV or another condition that weakens their immune system or those with a history of atopic dermatitis or eczema.

People who had Monkeypox are not eligible for the vaccine, and the vaccine is currently only for people 18 years of age and older.

Those with unknown rashes and lesions should contact their health care provider for an assessment and avoid sex or being intimate during that time. Quickly identifying monkeypox cases to begin the public health investigation and contact tracing process is critical to stopping the spread of the virus.

According to SNHD, seven probable and confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in Clark County as of July 20.

