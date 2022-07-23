FOX5 finds solution for woman who uses scooter to get around, but kept getting stuck during construction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An NDOT construction project happening on Nellis Boulevard has led to torn-up sidewalks causing safety concerns for one elderly woman when trying to cross the street in her mobility scooter.

“I am trying to cross the street and it was stuck and someone, thank god, a kind motorist and came and helped me get out of the hole and blocked traffic so I could get across the street,” said Las Vegas resident Lona Harris.

75-year-old Lona Harris just moved to the area near Nellis and Sahara

She said she moved to this area because she is disabled and wanted to have easy access to all the stores nearby, but this hasn’t been the case.

“Independence is something that you hold onto with both hands because nobody wants to be hopeless and that is what I felt yesterday when I couldn’t get across the street,” said Harris. “Hopeless and powerless.”

NDOT is currently working on its Nellis rehabilitation project. It starts from Craig Road and goes all the way to Tropicana.

The project will remove and replace the existing pavement and will fix the pedestrian crosswalks to be ADA compliant and have better lighting and signals.

when FOX5 told NDOT the construction was causing trouble for Harris, they acted immediately.

“After we were alerted to the fact that there were some gaps, our contractor was very quick and proactive and came out here and patched it,” said Public Information Officer for NDOT Justin Hopkins.

“I am happy with what they have done,” said Harris. “It is a good temporary solution. Just temporary.”

NDOT said the Nellis rehabilitation project is slated to be finished by the fall of this year.

