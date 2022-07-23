Forecast Outlook-7/23/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The hot temperatures continue Saturday here in the valley.

Expect the high to reach 109 degrees, four degrees above normal.

Monsoon moisture starts sliding back into Las Vegas Saturday night with just a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms.

The chances for rain increase Sunday through Tuesday as the monsoon moisture builds in from the south and the east.

Our best chance of rain or thunderstorms will be Monday and Tuesday.

In terms of daytime temperatures we will see out highs dropping to just 99 degrees Monday, 97 on Tuesday then back to 100 on Wednesday.

We’ll stay in the low 100′s the rest of the week.

The UV Index for Saturday is 9 or very high.

Air quality is moderate because of ozone.

