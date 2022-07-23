Fire at Sunset Park among several on hottest day of the year in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Friday, the hottest day of the year so far (tying at 112 degrees), several fires broke out in the Las Vegas Valley.

Geovani Ortega took video of flames shooting into the sky at Sunset Park.

“It was way worse than I thought it was originally,” Ortega told FOX5.

Clark County Firefighters sprayed water from the top of their truck to knock it down. The fire started just after 6 pm when it was still around 108 degrees out.

Trees and brush burned right behind the administration building. Fire investigators believe it likely started at a homeless encampment.

Just before 1 pm Friday, CCFD also quickly knocked down a dumpster fire at Del Frisco Steak House on Paradise near Flamingo. Crews say it spread to the building forcing an evacuation.

Minutes later, three dogs were rescued from a house fire near Karen Avenue and Vegas Valley Drive.

The Red Cross is assisting the family, as crews work to determine what caused the fire and how much damage was done.

Las Vegas Fire says heat-related calls average 1-2 per day into the Las Vegas Combined Communications Center, but during excessive heat like Thursday and Friday, they can get as many as 50 calls per day.

