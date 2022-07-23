Candlelight vigil held for two Las Vegas middle school students who died this week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Friday, a local charter school hosted a candlelight vigil for two middle school students they lost in one week - in separate but tragic ways.

On Sunday staff at Somerset Academy Lone Mountain learned they lost one of their students, 12-year-old Sophia Molina who was murdered. Two days later they received news they lost another student, 12-year-old Viktoria Salazar who lost her battle with bone cancer.

Both girls would be entering seventh grade next month.

Principal Cesar Tiu said he knew he had to do something to remember both students. He spoke with both mothers about holding a vigil together. They were grateful for the support and agreed.

“We want to make sure we honor them, we celebrate them, celebrate their lives, what a great way for our community to come together and mourn as one,” Tiu said.

He said right now is a time to come together.

“We actually set up support groups for them. Death can be very, very hard for my middle school students especially and so we wanted them to get the support that they need,” Tiu said.

Both mothers attended the vigil. A line of friends, teachers, family and students formed to give their condolences and support.

Maddie Osborn cheered with Viktoria and attended the vigil with her mom Helen.

“She would always be calm in any situation. She would take leadership if needed to. She was just a humble, excited, sassy little girl. I’m going to miss her being around. I’m going to miss her confidence. I’m going to miss being her friend,” Maddie Osborn said.

Once candles were lit, a moment of silence was held. The crowd ended the vigil with the song Amazing Grace.

School at Somerset Academy Lone Mountain starts on August 10th.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.