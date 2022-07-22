Advertisement

White House says over 300K Nevadans still eligible for affordable internet program

Students using laptops in the classroom (FILE)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:41 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The White House this week said over 144,000 households in Nevada have enrolled in the administration’s affordable internet program.

President Biden in May announced the American Connectivity Program, which lowers high-speed internet costs for millions of American families by offering coverage plans as low as $30/month to low-income families.

According to the White House, 144,635 households in Nevada have since enrolled in the program. However, officials say that about 303,000 Nevadans are eligible for the low-cost internet program but have not enrolled.

Those eligible for the low-cost internet program can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers, according to the White House.

To see if you’re eligible for the program, visit: getinternet.gov.

