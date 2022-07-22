Advertisement

Weekend estate sale for Las Vegas’ first female magician(FOX5)
By Tyler Harrison
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:50 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Happening this weekend, an estate sale for a woman who is believed to be the first to perform as a magician on the strip. Gloria Dea took the stage in 1941 at El Rancho.

FOX5 was invited inside the place Dea has lived in the valley for decades, as evident through her old Vegas collections.

The estate sale continues Friday from 9 am to 5 pm, everything is half off Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm. The address is 4568 Carriage Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada 9119.

Dea turns 100 years old next month, stay with FOX5 for a full report on her elusive career.

