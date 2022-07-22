Suspect arrested after accused of assaulting man, dropping forklift on him

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California man was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of assaulting another man and dropping a forklift on the man.

According to authorities, on Thursday at 10:15 p.m., authorities contacted the suspect, identified as Erwin Colato, 36, of California City, CA, at a business in the 8500 block of Highway 95 in Mohave Valley.

Police said in a news release that when contacted, Colato appeared distressed and indicated he had “done something wrong and that he was ashamed of it.”

Colato the man told police that he had lowered a forklift onto another man and he didn’t know if the individual was dead. Colato then agreed to show police where the victim was located and directed authorities to the 500 block of A Street in Mohave Valley.

According to the sheriff’s office, upon arrival, police located an injured male pinned under a large forklift, as described by Colato. The victim was ultimately flown to Las Vegas for treatment, where he is currently in stable, but critical condition, the release says.

The investigation determined that when Colato was interviewed by detectives, he stated that he had assaulted the victim in a travel trailer in the home’s garage, dragged him onto the garage floor and then lowered the forklift onto the victim with the intent to kill him.

The forklift weighs approximately 32,000 pounds, according to the release.

Colato was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility for one count of felony attempted homicide, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.