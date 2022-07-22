Raiders hold first on-field practice of training camp

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Raiders held their first on-field practice of training camp, becoming the first NFL team to take the field this season.

During an early morning workout to beat the 110-degree forecasted highs, head coach Josh McDaniels proclaimed the roster and position battles have begun.

“We have a great deal of competition that’s about to play out here in the next six weeks at a lot of spots on our roster,” McDaniels said.

Even with expectations high, McDaniels says he’s not listening to the outside noise and that the only expectation he has for his team right now is to work hard and improve every day.

“At this point in time, during the course of this season, we’re in a complete foundational building type phase,” McDaniels said. “We’re not thinking about opponents or games or strategies and those kinds of things. This is about fundamentals, techniques, conditioning and communication, learning each other and knowing how to work with different groups of your teammates. There’s so many things that we have to do between now and when we’re going to play, even play the first preseason game.”

McDaniels has a more talented roster than the Raiders have had recently at a lot of positions. Veteran safety Duron Harmon, who spent several years in New England, signed with the Raiders as a free agent. Harmon says the attraction was a coaching staff that he knew a lot of the people and a roster that is poised to win.

“This is a very talented football team,” Harmon said. “Talent doesn’t always win you games. You have to be a well-coached, fundamentally sound football team. But starting with a talented team usually helps.”

The Raiders will continue their training camp practices over the weekend. They’ll put pads on for the first time this summer next week.

