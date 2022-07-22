NLVPD: Driver pulled over for reckless driving two times in one night

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of driving recklessly twice in one night.

On July 15, police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped for going 73 mph in a 35-mile-an-hour zone at Lake Mead and McDaniel. Police cited him for reckless driving.

Police throughout the valley were participating in a “joining forces” event to crack down on drivers just like the person involved in this case.

On July 15th, in North Las Vegas, this driver was arrested for reckless driving (106MPH in a 35MPH zone). Only moments after given a citation for reckless driving (73MPH in a 35MPH zone).



Great job to #NLVPD Traffic officers for making our streets safer #TooFast #SlowDown! pic.twitter.com/ccFcm1eX31 — NLVPD (@NLVPD) July 22, 2022

North Las Vegas police say not even 2 minutes after the officer cleared the scene the same driver was clocked at going 106 mph in another 35 mph zone, just south of Brooks.

This time around the driver was not let off too easy. NLVPD says officers arrested the man.

Police tell FOX5 the vehicle was towed and the alleged reckless driver was booked on charges.

