LVMPD, CCSD police partner up for active shooter joint training session

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and CCSD officers went through a simulated gunfire and explosion training Thursday morning. The training took place at Thomas O’Roarke Elementary School.

Metro said their officers do this type of active shooter training every year, but in light of recent events such as the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, local officers are reaffirming their protocols if an active shooter happened here.

“We have been doing this training for years,” said deputy chief of the professional standards division for Metro Jamie Prosser. “This is just a continuation of what we have already built upon. This is nothing new from recent events. It is just more in the media spotlight now.”

Captain Reggie Rader who oversees Metro’s training department says officers will not hesitate before entering a school or classroom if needed.

“We are doing this training to be as realistic as possible so god forbid something like this does befall upon our valley, our officers will not hesitate, they will not flinch, they will quickly and decisively take action,” said Rader.

50 role players with its explorers on LVMPD’s volunteer team participated in the training.

Explorers are recruited once a year and range from the ages of 16 to 20 years old.

Explorers acted as teachers and children for the school so officers will know what they might encounter as well as any threats.

“This training is mandatory for officers to go through each year,” said Rader. “So far this year we have trained 1,500 of our officers in the valley but that training is mandatory every single year.”

All staff members, everyone from principals to custodians, have mandatory online training throughout the year on what their role is in an active shooter incident according to Lt. Bryan Zink with the CCSD Police Department.

