Las Vegas police seek additional victims of sex assault suspect

By Lorraine Tosiek
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:08 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking additional victims of a man arrested for sexual assault.

Police arrested Carlos Nava, 46, on Thursday. He faces charges of sexual assault, robbery, and kidnapping.

Police say on July 10, Nava assaulted and robbed a woman near Tropicana and Decatur. Police say he left that scene in a white Ford truck. He was arrested Thursday after officers found Nava in the same vehicle near the area where the attack happened.

Police believe there may be more victims of Nava. If you have any information, you are asked to call police. You can also call Crime Stoppers to stay anonymous.

