HPD opens attempted murder investigation after man’s hand allegedly cut off with sword

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man’s hand was allegedly cut off with a sword outside a Waikiki store.

Officials said the incident happened just past midnight at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Kalakaua Avenue.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man in his 40s was attacked with a sword and sustained multiple wounds. Paramedics treated and transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

A witness said there was an altercation between a 7-Eleven employee and another man inside the store. He said the incident escalated, ending with the employee allegedly cutting that man’s hand off outside of the store with what was described as a sword.

“The victim started to shout and to cry and then I look at him on the floor and I saw that half his hand was on the floor. The guy ran to the side of the door and he fell there on the floor,” said Michael Suissa, a witness to the scene who is visiting from Switzerland.

“I was shocked and I spoke with my friend in our language and I said, ‘Did you see what happened?’ and he said, ‘Yes, he just took a sword and cut his hand.’ I was shocked.”

Suissa said the suspect then ran off toward the Hilton where police said they later arrested a 46-year-old man.

Honolulu police initially responded to the scene for a report of an assault, but it was quickly reclassified as attempted murder.

While police have not confirmed the suspect is a 7-Eleven employee, Suissa said the man with the sword has served him before and was quite pleasant.

“He served me twice for the last two days. He was very nice. He was very kind... I was shocked that someone like that does something so horrible. In just one minute. He doesn’t control himself, he doesn’t think, he doesn’t take a breath. And even though this victim told him something, treating him or told him something bad, why to cut his hand was something that I can’t understand,” Suissa said.

A security guard said the victim and the suspect have had a past and was worried it was eventually going to get physical.

Meanwhile, residents who live nearby said they are not surprised something like this happened, adding that there are a lot of problems in the area.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

