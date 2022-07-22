Employment in Nevada reaches new all-time high with over 1.4M jobs, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Employment in Nevada has reached a new all-time high, according to the June 2022 economic report.

According to a news release from DETR and Gov. Sisolak’s office, not only has Nevada recovered all of the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the state has also reached a new all-time high of 1,452,600 jobs. The release states that this is 3,000 more jobs than the previous peak from February 2020,

According to DETR, Nevada’s June 2022 economic report shows that over the month, the Silver State added 7,600 jobs and employment is up 90,400 since June 2021, an annual increase of 6.6%.

DETR notes that the state’s unemployment rate in June was 4.7%, decreased by 0.2 points from 4.9% in May and decreased by 2.5 percentage points when compared to June 2021.

“This month, employment in Nevada reached a new milestone, reflecting the rapid growth employment the state has been experiencing as we recover from the COVID recession. This also reflects the growing diversification of the state’s economy, as the leisure and hospitality sector is still 30,000 jobs below the peak,” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist. “The state’s employment recovery is due to the stronger employment gains in other industries, which often pay significantly higher average wages.”

The report indicates that Nevada is ahead of the United States’ total in recovering jobs. As of June, according to DETR, the United States is still short 500,000 jobs from its prerecession peak.

To see additional labor market data view the department’s employment and unemployment dashboards located at www.nevadaworkforce.com.

