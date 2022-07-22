City of Las Vegas reminds of strengthened animal cruelty laws as temps rise across valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the Las Vegas Valley under an excessive heat warning, the city of Las Vegas is reminding residents that it has strengthened its animal cruelty laws.

According to the city of Las Vegas, the updated laws are meant to help protect pets, especially during the extreme heat.

The updated animal cruelty laws require:

Cooling devices when the temperature is expected to exceed 105 degrees (misters, swamp coolers, or air conditioners)

No animal is tethered, tied, or restrained for more than 10 hours in a 24-hour period; and

No animal can be tethered during a National Weather Service heat advisory

In addition, the city notes that the court may prohibit anyone convicted of animal cruelty from owning an animal, living in a home where an animal is present, and working in a business where animals are present, for four years.

Additionally, according to the city, if an animal dies as a result of animal cruelty, the court will prohibit the defendant from owning an animal, living in a home where an animal is present, and working in a business where animals are present, for a minimum two years.

Any animal welfare concerns should be reported to Animal Control at 702-229-6444, option 2.



