Vandalism leads to popular statues being removed from Green Valley neighborhood

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Thousands of people have seen the popular statues of two tennis players and two golfers in Henderson. The statues are located at Green Valley and Wigwam near Legacy Golf Club. The art has been there for many years.

“It was a very nice edition to that corner, which fit in with the spirit of the community, with a little bit of artwork that was indicative of the different things that were enjoyed in this area,” said Jeani Adams.

Adams lives near the statues.

“We miss them. People were all over Nextdoor saying, where are the statues? What happened to them,” Adams said.

FOX5 has learned the statues have been removed after some vandalism. Someone tagged the statues, writing “gay rights” and “love wins” on the statues.

The HOA says there has been vandalism at the statues previously. The HOA wanted the statues removed. Henderson city officials tell FOX5 the city doesn’t have anything to do with the statues but did contact the owners. That company then removed the statues. Company officials told FOX5 that was at the request of the HOA.

Company officials say the statues are now in storage and they’re deciding where they will be placed next, but a decision has not yet been made.

