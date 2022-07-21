Advertisement

Satellite images from NASA show water loss at Lake Mead since 2000

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since 2000.

In the release of the photos, NASA noted that water levels at Lake Mead currently stand at the lowest since April 1937, when the reservoir was still being filled for the first time.

NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since...
NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since 2000.(NASA)

As of July 18, according to NASA, Lake Mead was filled to just 27% of capacity.

Additionally, also as of July 18, NASA says the water elevation at the Hoover Dam was 1041.30 feet above sea level; the water elevation at the end of July 2000 was 1199.97 feet.

“Lake levels at the dam should stay above 1000 feet to continue operating hydropower turbines at normal levels,” NASA said.

Lake Mead provides water to roughly 25 million people in Arizona, Nevada, California and Mexico.

To read more, visit: https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/150111/lake-mead-keeps-dropping

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police vehicle
LVMPD advises of heavy police presence ahead of ‘active assailant training’ at northwest Las Vegas school
UNLV coach eager to take team to bowl game
UNLV coach hopes team will go to bowl game this year
The view of the Las Vegas Valley as seen from the Ghostbar at the Palms. (Courtesy Palms)
Iconic Ghostbar returning to Palms Las Vegas in August
As it heats up in Laughlin, visitors cool off in river
As it heats up in Laughlin, visitors cool off in river