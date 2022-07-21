Raiders open training camp ahead of 2022-23 season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders officially opened training camp on Wednesday as the veterans reported to the team’s facility in Henderson.

The Silver and Black are the first team in the NFL to begin training camp this season and allowed a few extra days because the team is playing in the Hall of Fame game to kick off the preseason August 4 in Canton, Ohio.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman said the first day of camp is like showing up at school.

“I’m nervous right now, my heart is still beating,” Perryman said. “It’s like being at the first day of school. You see everybody and get around everybody again and starting all over again.”

With some key additions in the offseason and coming off a playoff appearance last year, the expectations from the outside are high for this team. The players have those same expectations but know it has to be earned and that work has to start now.

“The thing I’ve learned in this league is you never get too high and never too low,” defensive end Maxx Crosby said. “We obviously have a ton of great talent on both sides of the ball but at the end of the day it’s a one day at a time approach. We’ve got a ton of work to do. Last year was last year and next year is next year but we’ve got to stay in the present and just get better one day at a time.”

There was some off field news as the team released safety Dallin Leavitt and guard Jordan Meredith. The Raiders also signed free agent cornerback Ike Brown.

Thursday will be the first day the Raiders are on the practice field for training camp.

