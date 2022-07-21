Police: No shooting at Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said there was not a shooting at a mall on the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday afternoon.

LVMPD said they responded to Fashion Show Mall in the 3200 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard for reports of a theft. Police said the suspect fled the store on foot and damaged mall property. The suspect was taken into custody just north of the mall.

“At no point was there any credible information of gunfire,” LVMPD said in an email.

