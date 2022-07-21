Advertisement

Police: No shooting at Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:10 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said there was not a shooting at a mall on the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday afternoon.

LVMPD said they responded to Fashion Show Mall in the 3200 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard for reports of a theft. Police said the suspect fled the store on foot and damaged mall property. The suspect was taken into custody just north of the mall.

“At no point was there any credible information of gunfire,” LVMPD said in an email.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The view of the Las Vegas Valley as seen from the Ghostbar at the Palms. (Courtesy Palms)
Iconic Ghostbar returning to Palms Las Vegas in August
As it heats up in Laughlin, visitors cool off in river
As it heats up in Laughlin, visitors cool off in river
Downtown Las Vegas Arts District businesses believe paid parking could be driving customers away
Station Casinos buys land south of the Las Vegas Strip
Station Casinos buys land south of Las Vegas Strip for $172M