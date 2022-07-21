Advertisement

LVMPD advises of heavy police presence ahead of ‘active assailant training’ at northwest Las Vegas school

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:46 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is advising residents that there will be a large police presence at a northwest valley school on Thursday as part of training.

According to LVMPD, the department is holding “active assailant training” at Thomas O’Roarke Elementary School, near Iron Mountain Road and Durango in the far northwest valley, on Thursday.

Police advise that there will be both a large police presence and sounds coming from the school from 8 a.m. until noon on Thursday.

The training is being held with the Clark County School District. More information is expected when LVMPD and CCSD hold a press conference on the event at 8 a.m.

