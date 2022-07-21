Las Vegas tattoo shop offering free tattoos in exchange for school supply donation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas tattoo shop is getting creative in an effort to collect supplies ahead of the next school year.

As part of an upcoming event, Seven Tattoo Studio announced that it will offer a free pre-designed tattoo to those who bring $50 worth of school supplies.

According to the shop, the event will be held on Sunday, July 24 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Seven Tattoo Studio says that those must be 18 and over in order to get tattooed. The donated school supplies can be for any grade level. Those planning to attend must bring a receipt for their supplies.

The shop says if you’re unable to attend the event but still wish to donate, supplies can be dropped off at anytime prior to the event during business hours.

All donations will be for underprivileged students and teachers, the studio says.

If you know of a student, family, teacher or school in need, you can nominate them at backtoschool@seventattoolv.com.

Seven Tattoo Studio is located at 5850 Polaris Avenue, Suite 1200.

Contact the studio for more information: https://www.seventattoolv.com/

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.