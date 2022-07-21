Las Vegas man accused of dismembering friend pleads guilty to murder

(AP) - A suspect accused of dismembering a man and driving around the Las Vegas area with a severed head and body parts has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Eric Holland, 58, entered his plea July 19 in the death of Richard Miller last December, according to court records.

Authorities say the 65-year-old Miller lived on a houseboat on Lake Mead and was reported missing in November.

Las Vegas Metro Police discovered Miller’s remains on Dec. 23.

A grand jury later indicted Holland on murder and theft charges.

Court documents show Miller had several gunshot wounds, including at least one to his head.

Investigators believe the two men were friends and got into an altercation in mid-November.

A surveillance camera at a home improvement store allegedly captured Holland buying a reciprocating saw and trash bags that same month.

According to court documents, investigators found the saw and Miller’s body parts in the bags that were in the back of a truck Holland was driving at the time of his arrest.

Police reported finding two large coolers in the truck bed and one contained a severed head.

Holland’s sentencing was set for Sept 1.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.