Las Vegas man accused of attacking 2 women in 2 days

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is accused of attacking two women he didn’t know over the course of two days, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Richy Cervantes faces multiple sexual assault, kidnapping and battery charges after two separate attacks in two days.

The first attack happened on July 10 at a Las Vegas massage business, according to LVMPD. The victim told police that the suspect entered the business to inquire about massage pricing. The victim said the suspect was acting inappropriately, touching himself, and made her uncomfortable.

The victim quoted him a high price, thinking he wouldn’t be able to pay, an arrest report said. The suspect offered to pay by check, but the woman said they only accepted cash. The suspect left the business.

The victim told police the suspect returned an hour later, again inquiring about massage prices and asking about sexual services. The victim said she didn’t provide those services and again asked him to leave, the report said. As the victim tried to show the suspect out of the business, the man reportedly grabbed her by the hair and began hitting her before dragging her to a massage room, shutting the door behind him.

The victim told police she thought he was going to kill her, the report said. The suspect reportedly sexually assaulted the victim, taped her mouth shut and bound her arms and legs. Then he took her purse which contained a wallet, cash, car keys, phone and a tablet, the report said.

When victim was sure the suspect was gone, she went outside the business to summon help, the report said.

Police reviewed surveillance video which backed up the events that the victim told police, the report said.

The next day, on July 11, Cervantes was accused of attacking a real estate agent while she was showing a model home. According to the woman, a man was walking around the model home acting suspicious. The man returned to the home and attempted to sexually assault the woman before help arrived.

On July 12, police used DNA from the massage business incident and got a hit in a police database to Cervantes, an arrest report said. It wasn’t clear if the “hit” was in connection to the real estate agent attack.

Las Vegas police said they are looking for any additional victims of Cervantes. LVMPD asked anyone with information about Cervantes contact them.

