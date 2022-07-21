Advertisement

Knott’s Berry Farm to require chaperones after teen brawls

Visitors walk past rides during the Knott's Taste of Boysenberry Festival at Knott's Berry Farm...
Visitors walk past rides during the Knott's Taste of Boysenberry Festival at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Massive Los Angeles County can reopen even more businesses, California public health officials announced Tuesday. The county of 10 million people was one of several counties, including neighboring Orange County, that moved into the state's second-least restrictive orange tier amid low coronavirus case rates. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:08 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA PARK, Calif. (AP) — Knott’s Berry Farm will require young guests to be accompanied by chaperones on Fridays and Saturdays following an outbreak of teen brawls last weekend.

“Millions of guests have counted on us for their daily dose of wholesome family fun, and we’re committed to keeping that promise going forward,” the Southern California theme park said in a statement on its website.

The policy requires guests who are 17 years old or younger to be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old.

The chaperone must have a valid photo ID with birth date and may accompany no more than three young guests. The chaperone also must remain with their party at all times.

The policy takes effect at the theme park this Friday and also applies to the adjacent Knott’s Soak City Waterpark.

The Buena Park Police Department said officers responded to multiple fights that forced the park to shut down early on July 16. Numerous 911 callers reported shots fired but officers determined there was no shooting, the department said.

Police plan to have an increased presence on Fridays and Saturdays and will be enforcing the municipal curfew.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas, following the Supreme...
Quick Georgia abortion restrictions send some patients home
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
LIVE: White House press briefing: Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Floyd family members angered by ex-cop’s 2 1/2-year sentence
Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing...
New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade