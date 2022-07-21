Iconic Ghostbar returning to Palms Las Vegas in August

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Have fond memories of visits to the Ghostbar at the Palms in Las Vegas? Here’s some good news ... The property is bringing the iconic bar back next month.

The Palms announced Thursday that Ghostbar will make its return to the property on August 3.

A tweet from the property previously teasing that the legendary bar would return notes that Ghostbar is “long known for offering some of the best views of the Las Vegas Strip.”

According to the Palms, located atop the 55th floor, Ghostbar originally debuted at the resort in 2001 and “quickly became one of the city’s most treasured nightspots featuring the most spectacular and stunning views of the entire Las Vegas skyline.”

The Palms says it has not only brought the Ghostbar back, but has also reimagined “it as the city’s newest, elevated and most intimate Ultra Lounge experience.”

Ghostbar will begin taking table reservations at www.palms.com beginning on August 10 for first tables available on August 17.

“When we announced the reopening of the Palms Casino Resort, the first question we received was will the Ghostbar return?” notes Cynthia Kiser Murphey, general manager Palms Casino Resort. “The outpouring of love for this venue was beyond our imagination, and we are so proud to bring it back to the Las Vegas community and excited to usher in a new era. We look forward to creating new ghost stories for all of those that visited in the past, as well as welcome a new generation to experience it for the very first time.”

