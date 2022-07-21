Forecast Outlook- 7/21/2022

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday with high temperatures in the 110° to 115° range around the Las Vegas Valley. Temperatures drop this weekend as monsoonal moisture moves in early next week.

Temperatures are topping out well above 110° Thursday afternoon with little heat relief overnight tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s into Friday morning. You’ll notice some clouds passing through at times with a forecast high of 113° in Las Vegas. That is only one degree shy of the 114° record high for the date.

The weekend will feature partly cloudy skies and breezy afternoons. Gusts will be in the 20-30 mph range around the area. The forecast high on Saturday is 109° with Sunday falling to 105°. With increasing humidity on Sunday, we’ll have a slight chance for a pop-up shower or storm. The best chances will be over the mountains and east of Las Vegas.

Monsoonal moisture continues to increase early next week, bringing better chances for showers and thunderstorms across Southern Nevada starting on Monday and continuing through Thursday. With increasing humidity, temperatures will be falling back down around the 100° mark.

