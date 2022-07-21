Advertisement

FBI adds California slaying suspect to Top 10 fugitive list

This undated photo released by the FBI shows Omar Alexander Cardenas, an alleged gang member...
This undated photo released by the FBI shows Omar Alexander Cardenas, an alleged gang member accused of killing a man in a Los Angeles barbershop in 2019. Cardenas has been added to the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list, authorities said Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Omar Alexander Cardenas. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous, the FBI said in a statement. (FBI via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:14 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An alleged gang member accused of killing a man in a Los Angeles barbershop in 2019 has been added to the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list, authorities said Wednesday.

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Omar Alexander Cardenas. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous, the FBI said in a statement.

Authorities believe Cardenas fled the Los Angeles area, possibly to Mexico, to avoid prosecution. He may be employed as a construction worker and there are state and federal warrants out for his arrest, the statement said.

Cardenas, whose nickname is “Dollar,” is the 528th addition to the FBI’s list of notorious fugitives that dates back to 1950.

Cardenas allegedly fatally shot Jabali Dumas with a semi-automatic handgun on August 15, 2019, in a strip mall barbershop in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles. Detectives do not know if the men knew each other.

Cardenas, 27, is allegedly a member of the “Pierce Street” gang, the FBI said. The statement said he may also associate with a street gang known as “Pacoima Van Nuys Boys - Anybody Killas.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims
The U.S. Post Office said it will be adding more electric delivery vehicles.
US Postal Service to make 40% of its delivery trucks electric
A couple in South Carolina says they are raising awareness about poisonous mushrooms found in...
Couple says 6-month-old dog died after finding poisonous mushrooms in yard
Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing...
New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade
Federal prosecutors began building their case that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon willfully...
Steve Bannon’s defense seeks acquittal then rests case