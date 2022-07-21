Advertisement

Exercise boosts women’s brain speed, study says

Study: Women's brain speed benefits from even brief spurts of exercise, more so than for men.
By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:10 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new study focuses on the important of exercise for women’s brain health.

Researchers found the processing speed of female brains benefit from even short spurts of exercise, even more so than for a man.

The study revealed that even just 15 minutes a week of brisk walking or biking can help you think quicker and combat the delay in processing speed that comes with aging.

It also found that cognitive activities such as playing card games and reading are also helpful for processing speed for both men and women.

It was published by the American Academy of Neurology.

