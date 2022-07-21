Downtown Las Vegas Arts District businesses believe paid parking could be driving customers away

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas opened several new paid lots and street parking around the Arts District this spring.

The growing area is full of new shops trying to make a name for themselves. A few months into the changes some business owners believe the paid parking came too early as the area still develops.

“I think to capitalize on what it is right now is in essence putting the cart before the horse,” owner of The Good Wolf Lifestyle Co. Sean Blanchard said.

The parking fees around the Arts District range from $1.00 to $2.00 per hour. Blanchard said it’s especially impacting businesses not on the busier Main Street.

“I don’t know how fair it is to have to pay to park in front of a body shop and then walk several blocks. That’s a big choice. That’s a big commitment,” Blanchard said.

The Good Wolf Lifestyle Co. has been on Commerce since 2019, and its owner said the parking fees haven’t taken away their regulars but worry that tourists stopping by may choose somewhere else if there’s not a close free spot to park.

A neighboring shop said they’ve noticed more empty spots on Commerce since pay to park.

Across the street at tattoo and piercing shop La Linea, the owners decided their best bet was purchasing their own parking spots for employees and customers in the lot nearby. It costs them about $150 a month.

“It’s making sure we are not going to take actual damage for people not wanting to come here because of parking,” owner Rafael Andrade said.

The city previously said lack of parking in the Arts District had to be addressed and feel like this is fair. However, they encourage businesses to reach out with suggestions or unique issues they’re facing.

“We know if we just keep our good service, give our guests reason to return and paid parking won’t be an issue because we’re going to do our best to reward that guest,” Blanchard said.

The city plans to build parking structures in the Arts District in the next two years. Revenue from the parking fees will go towards that.

