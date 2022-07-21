Advertisement

DIY ways to protect your catalytic converter from thieves

By Kandra Kent
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:14 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - With catalytic converter theft skyrocketing, many drivers are trying to keep their cars safe, so they don’t become victims.

You can buy expensive protection plates, take your car to a mechanic to have cable or a cage welded on, or you can try to protect your catalytic converter by yourself.

FOX 12 tried a couple of different DIY methods and landed on one method that only costs about $30 and takes less than an hour to install. The protection involves U-bolt exhaust clamps and cold weld epoxy, both items you can get at an automotive store.

The idea is to put the stainless steel clamps around the pipe at the front or back end of the catalytic converter, making it much more difficult for a thief to cut it off.

Watch how to install the U-bolt exhaust clamps in the video below.

Catalytic converter thefts are at an all-time high, and FOX 12 wants to help you learn how to protect yours.

