Amber Heard files notice of appeal in defamation case with Johnny Depp

This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit...
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., on April 21, 2022, left, and actor Amber Heard testifying in the same courtroom on May 26, 2022.(Source: AP Photo)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) -- Amber Heard took a first step toward appealing the verdict in the defamation case with her ex husband Johnny Depp.

Attorneys for Heard filed a notice of appeal in Virginia on Thursday, telling the court they intend to appeal the jury trial verdict and all the post-trial motions that did not go in favor of their client in the civil case with ex-husband actor Johnny Depp.

The court document does not elaborate on Heard’s appellate argument but her attorneys previously indicated she planned to appeal after a jury in June awarded $15 million in damages to Depp and only $2 million to Heard in their respective defamation lawsuits.

Earlier this month, a Virginia judge denied seven post-trial motions Heard filed in an attempt to fight the jury verdict.

CNN has reached out to both parties for comment.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

