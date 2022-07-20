Wrong-way driver warning system to go in at 4 Las Vegas Valley interchanges

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -They injure and kill people across the state. But NDOT is fighting back against wrong way drivers.

“Our expectation is that these wrong way alert systems are going to save lives,” said NDOT spokesperson Justin Hopkins.

NDOT confirms to FOX5 wrong way alert systems are going in at Interstate 15 and Starr Avenue, U.S. 95 at Durango, which already has the system in place as part of a three-year pilot program, as well as Skye Canyon Park Drive and Kyle Canyon Road, also on U.S. 95.

“That part of the valley has changed dramatically over the last ten years. There are new developments popping up all the time. And it’s also two of our newest interchanges. And so, we really hope that by adding that system in there that’s going to help that part of the northwest valley for sure,” said Hopkins.

Flashing electronic wrong way signs will indicate to drivers they are going the wrong way on a highway. NDOT has provided video from northern Nevada which shows drivers turning around after encountering the wrong ways signs. The system also includes cameras and will record a short clip of video of a car that does make it onto a highway. That video can quickly be relayed to local law enforcement, so officers will be able to immediately see what the car looks like to intercept it.

“According to our latest report (June 2020 to June 2022) the systems being tested are remarkably effective. Of 189 wrong way driver detections at 37 interchanges across Nevada, roughly 80% were confirmed to have turned around before ever entering the freeway,” said Hopkins.

However, Hopkins says that doesn’t mean 20% made it to the highway. He says another 12% were undermined, meaning the systems could not tell if the drivers turned around or kept going.

Construction on the four interchanges is expected this winter or spring. Hopkins says the interchanges were chosen because they already have infrastructure in place to support the warning systems.

