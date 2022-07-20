Advertisement

Toys ‘R’ Us to open inside Macy’s stores in Las Vegas Valley

FILE- In this July 30, 1996, file photo, a woman pushes a shopping cart over a graphic of Toys R Us mascot Geoffrey the giraffe at the Toys R Us store in Raritan, N.J. Richard Barry, a former Toys R Us executive and now CEO of the new company called Tru Kids Inc., is exploring freestanding stores, shops within existing stores as well as e-commerce. Tru Kids, owned by former investors of Toys R Us, will manage the Toys R Us, Babies R Us and Geoffrey brands.s. (AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer, File) (KY3)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:12 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The once prominent Toys “R” Us brand will soon make a return to the Las Vegas Valley and across the country.

As part of a new partnership, Toys “R” Us will be included in every Macy’s store, including those in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to Macy’s, the rollout of the new Toys “R” Us stores will begin in late July and continue through Oct. 15.

CNN reported that the toy stores will range in size from 1,000 square feet in smaller locations to up to 10,000 square feet in flagship Macy’s in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco.

Toys “R” Us went bankrupt and closed all its stores in 2018, CNN reported. The brand has attempted several unsuccessful comebacks via various owners.

