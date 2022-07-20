Toys ‘R’ Us to open inside Macy’s stores in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The once prominent Toys “R” Us brand will soon make a return to the Las Vegas Valley and across the country.

As part of a new partnership, Toys “R” Us will be included in every Macy’s store, including those in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to Macy’s, the rollout of the new Toys “R” Us stores will begin in late July and continue through Oct. 15.

CNN reported that the toy stores will range in size from 1,000 square feet in smaller locations to up to 10,000 square feet in flagship Macy’s in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco.

Toys “R” Us went bankrupt and closed all its stores in 2018, CNN reported. The brand has attempted several unsuccessful comebacks via various owners.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.