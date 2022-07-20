Station Casinos buys land south of Las Vegas Strip for $172M

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station Casinos on Wednesday confirmed that the company has acquired land south of the Las Vegas Strip.

A representative for the company confirmed that Station Casinos purchased 126 acres of land south of its existing parcel on Cactus Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The company said it purchased the land for $172 million.

While no formal plans for the land were announced, Station Casinos said it is “excited” about the potential for this site as a destination casino resort.

Station Casinos provided the below statement:

The Company has acquired additional land south of our existing parcel on Cactus Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South. We are excited about the potential of this site as a local and regional destination casino resort. The larger acreage parcel allows the Company greater flexibility in master planning to take maximum advantage of the future development. We look forward to sharing our plans in the future.

The news of the land acquisition comes following an announcement from the company last week that three shuttered Station Casinos properties will be demolished and the land resold.

