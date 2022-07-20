SNHD now offering online renewal for food handler cards

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District announced that it will now offer an online renewal system for food handler safety training cards.

According to SNHD, the service is available to those who took their food safety test in person at a Health District location after July 2018.

The Health District says to check if someone qualifies to renew online, individuals should have their food handler card number and expiration date ready when they begin the online process. Clients who did not complete the training at a Health District location, or completed the training before July 2018, are still required to make an appointment to test in person for a renewal, SNHD says.

According to the Health District, the process for renewing a food handler safety training card includes:

Study and prepare for the test. Free training materials in a variety of languages are available at www.snhd.info/foodhandler

Go to www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/programs/food-handler-safety-program/online-renewal/ to enter Food Handler Card number and expiration date.

Applicants that do not qualify for the online renewal process can make appointments for in-person testing at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/programs/food-handler-safety-program/schedule-an-appointment/#/

Qualified employees can register for the renewal and online test.

Pass the test with a score of 70% or better.

If the test is not passed the first time, it can be retaken as early as the next day. The retest fee of $5.00 will be added to the card fee at check out.

Pay the $20.00 card fee (and retest fee if applicable).

If completing online, print the Food Handler Safety Training Certificate to be used in place of the Food Handler Card / Health Card.

For more information, visit: www.snhd.info/foodhandler.

