SNHD now offering online renewal for food handler cards

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District announced that it will now offer an online renewal system for food handler safety training cards.

According to SNHD, the service is available to those who took their food safety test in person at a Health District location after July 2018.

The Health District says to check if someone qualifies to renew online, individuals should have their food handler card number and expiration date ready when they begin the online process. Clients who did not complete the training at a Health District location, or completed the training before July 2018, are still required to make an appointment to test in person for a renewal, SNHD says.

According to the Health District, the process for renewing a food handler safety training card includes:

For more information, visit: www.snhd.info/foodhandler.

