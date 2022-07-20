Report: Raiders first in 2021 NFL ticket revenue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Raiders were first in the National Football League in ticket revenue in 2021, according to a new report by Sportico. The report said the Raiders brought in $119 million in net ticket revenue.

The statistic takes gate revenue from general and club seating, but it does not include luxury suites.

“I think this is a little bit of a surprise, but I think it shows how successful the Raiders have been in rebranding themselves,” UNLV professor and revenue management expert Amanda Belarmino said. “It is selling an entire experience, and I think that’s something the Raiders have done really well creating a unique experience in the NFL. I think that can justify some of the ticket prices that we see.”

The Raiders ranked 25th in tickets sold, but had the most expensive tickets in the NFL. This came during a season when the Raiders required fans to be vaccinated to attend games.

Belarmino said the desire to make a vacation out of seeing your favorite NFL team contributed to the success.

“So perhaps what we’re seeing is people that are coming here and spending money on the Raiders would have been spending money on a show,” Belarmino said. “If you’re making those kind of trade-offs the ticket price isn’t necessarily going to bite as much.”

It’s not immediately clear if the impressive revenue numbers will keep up, but Belarmino said the millions in tax investment into funding Allegiant Stadium has proven its worth so far.

“Allegiant has been a big partner in [the pandemic] recovery, so I think it has paid off for the city,” Belarmino said.

She believes the successful ticket sales is something that sports teams looking to come to Las Vegas will certainly notice.

