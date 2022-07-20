Nellis AFB to again host free Aviation Nation air show event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nellis Air Force Base will once again host the free Aviation Nation air show event, the base announced.

According to information on its website, the 2022 Aviation Nation event will be held Nov. 5 and 6. As always, the free event is open to the public.

Those attending Aviation Nation must park at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 North Las Vegas Blvd. Parking at the Speedway is free, according to Nellis, and visitors will use round-trip shuttle bus transportation to and from the base.

According to Nellis, in addition to the performances by the Thunderbirds, attendees can expect to see F-22 Demo Team, F-35 Demo Team, Heritage Flight (3x P-51) and USAFA Jump Team (WoB), among other activities.

Nellis says that the opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and event gates close at 4:30 p.m.

For more information, visit: https://www.nellis.af.mil/Air-SpaceExpo/

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.