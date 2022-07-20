Advertisement

Nellis AFB to again host free Aviation Nation air show event

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Aviation Nation Air Show at Nellis Air Force...
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Aviation Nation Air Show at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2005. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:48 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nellis Air Force Base will once again host the free Aviation Nation air show event, the base announced.

According to information on its website, the 2022 Aviation Nation event will be held Nov. 5 and 6. As always, the free event is open to the public.

Those attending Aviation Nation must park at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 North Las Vegas Blvd. Parking at the Speedway is free, according to Nellis, and visitors will use round-trip shuttle bus transportation to and from the base.

According to Nellis, in addition to the performances by the Thunderbirds, attendees can expect to see F-22 Demo Team, F-35 Demo Team, Heritage Flight (3x P-51) and USAFA Jump Team (WoB), among other activities.

Nellis says that the opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and event gates close at 4:30 p.m.

For more information, visit: https://www.nellis.af.mil/Air-SpaceExpo/

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crash at Torrey Pines, Washington
Driver arrested for suspected DUI after 6-car crash in west Las Vegas Valley
Pool size restrictions begin September 1
Las Vegas Valley Water District approves pool size restrictions to help conservation
Las Vegas resident wins $100K jackpot after hitting royal flush
Las Vegas resident wins $100K jackpot after hitting royal flush
FOX5 News: Live in Las Vegas 7am - 730am
Las Vegas City Council to discuss downtown curfew on Wednesday
FOX5 News: Live in Las Vegas 7am - 730am
Nellis AFB to again host free Aviation Nation air show event