Monkeypox precautions urged as Nevada cases remain low, numbers surge in California

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Monkeypox cases remain low in Southern Nevada, as cases rise in neighboring California and local officials urge precautions during summer gatherings.

According to the latest Southern Nevada Health District numbers, six men from their 20s to their 50s have contracted the virus. In California, there are 267 cases.

There are 200 vaccines allocated for the state, SNHD officials said.

“It’s difficult to predict what the impact of monkey pox will be in our community. Those neighboring states, we are continuing to watch that,” said Haley Blake, SNHD communicable disease supervisor.

Health officials echo the CDC guidelines, to avoid excessive skin-to-skin exposure or sexual contact with strangers, or visible rashes or sores. Activities such as sex parties, raves, dance parties or large gatherings with minimal clothing also lead to higher risks of exposure.

Though some women and children have contracted the virus, the majority of patients have been men that identify as gay or bisexual. Health officials attribute the spread among those communities to large spring and summer parties followed by travel.

The Huntridge Clinic is working to educate members of the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as the public at large over the risks to all. The clinic has offered consultations and testing to concerned community members. None have tested positive, so far.

“[This] is a disease that is impacting that community more than other communities. There’s a lot of miscommunication going on: ‘this is another gay disease, or this is just among men who have sex with men.’ This is a disease that can affect everybody, regardless of their orientation, or their gender expression,” said Rob Phoenix, the family nurse practitioner and chief medical officer.

The clinic is waiting for its allocation of vaccines from the federal government, and plans clinics for August.

