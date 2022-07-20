Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $630M after no winner matched all 6 numbers Tuesday

By CNN
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to $630 million after there were no winners to match Tuesday’s winning six numbers.

The numbers were 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 plus the gold Mega Ball 25, according to the lottery’s website. The night’s $555 million jackpot was the fifth largest in the lottery’s history.

The next drawing will be on Friday, when the cash prize is estimated to be $360 million.

Strong ticket sales helped push Tuesday’s prize to its historical rank, which was about $317 million in cash, according to the lottery’s website.

There were four big winners Tuesday who drew the first five numbers, winning $1 million each. Fifty-two winners matched the first four numbers and the Mega Ball, the lottery said.

A $20 million jackpot was won on April 15, and since then there have been more than 15.5 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 25 worth $1 million or more, the lottery said ahead of last night’s drawing.

Three other jackpots have been won this year -- a $426 million prize in California on January 28, a $128 million jackpot in New York on March 8, and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.

