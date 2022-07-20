Man accused of throwing rocks at glass that caused shooting panic on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of throwing rocks at a Las Vegas casino -- which led to mass panic on the Las Vegas Strip -- was trespassed from the property earlier that day.

Bradley Thompson was arrested for destruction of property after the incident on July 16. According to police, Thompson threw rocks at the valet windows at MGM Grand.

The resulting sound led to panic across the Las Vegas Strip when casino-goers thought they heard gunshots. This led to reports of an active shooter and sent people running through the casinos and on the street.

Thompson’s arrest report states that a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was responding to the call of an active shooter at MGM Grand when security notified her of a rock-throwing incident in the valet area. The suspect was identified as Thompson via his Washington State ID.

According to security, Thompson was trespassed from MGM Grand earlier that day. Security said Thompson came back to the property because he “felt disrespected by security,” the arrest report said.

Surveillance showed Thompson throwing rocks before he was detained by a bystander, according to police. Damage was estimated at $2,000.

Police said Thompson was uncooperative, cussing at security and spitting everywhere when detained. When police asked Thompson if he threw rocks at the valet windows at MGM, he said “he did not want to talk about it,” the report said.

Thompson had a cut lip, bloody nose and “pain from swallowing glass” after MGM security tackled him, the report said. He was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office has yet to comment on whether Thompson could face additional charges.

