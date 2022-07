LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas resident had a very lucky Tuesday after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip casino.

According to Palace Station, the player, identified only as a “lucky local,” made a $125 bet when they hit a dealt a royal flush.

The “lucky local” walked away with a $100,000 jackpot as a result.

100k JACKPOT!! 💰🤑

A lucky local placed a big bet and hit a big win on Hundred Play Draw Poker! pic.twitter.com/37xzXfFl5S — Palace Station (@palacestation) July 19, 2022

