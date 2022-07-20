Las Vegas officials discuss curfew on Fremont Street; will vote in August

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The proposed under 21 curfew continues to move forward in downtown Las Vegas.

The boundaries of the curfew area are Ogden Ave. on the north, 8th Street on the east, Carson Ave. on the south and Main Street on the west. The Fremont Street Experience is included within that area.

Wednesday’s city council meeting was the first reading of the unnamed bill. It will be up for discussion again on August 1. That’s the communities opportunity to weigh in. Then it is all up for a vote on August 3.

This all comes after a shooting on the Fourth of July injured one person. No one has been arrested in that case.

On June 19, police said a teen shot and killed a man during a fight. The 16-year-old suspect Ruben Robles was indicted in the Clark County District Court last week.

