City launches initiative to make improvements to east Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas on Wednesday announced a new initiative that aims to make improvements to the east Las Vegas area.

According to a news release, the “Our Future East Las Vegas” initiative aims to make improvements to the east Las Vegas area including economic development, housing options, public infrastructure and neighborhood services.

As part of the city’s 2050 Master Plan, the “Our Future East Las Vegas” initiative asks residents to take a survey to help identify needs and what they would like to see in their community. To take the survey, visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/OurFuture.

“The 2050 Master Plan provides a roadmap into the coming decades,” Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said. “As we continue to plan for a sustainable future, the city wants to hear from residents about what is most important for their neighborhoods and quality of life.”

In addition, the city says it will be hosting several community events, engagement opportunities and creating a stakeholder-working group to help encourage residents to take part in the survey and become engaged.

“East Las Vegas is a special community of hard working families and small businesses and we want to hear from them as we develop a long term vision for Ward 3,” Ward 3 Councilwoman, Olivia Diaz said. “We are really looking forward to receiving feedback on what services, improvements or amenities are a priority for community members.”

