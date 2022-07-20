Advertisement

25-year-old teacher arrested on 100 counts of child porn, authorities say

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Peyton Lambertson, 25, was arrested on charges that involved child porn. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:32 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana report a schoolteacher has been arrested for child porn.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reports Peyton Lambertson, 25, was arrested on Tuesday on 100 counts of child porn and other charges.

Authorities said Lambertson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with 100 counts of child porn and 100 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Zachary Community School District Supt. Scott Devillier confirmed to WAFB that Lambertson is a teacher in the district.

“We can confirm that he was a teacher in our school district, and we are taking appropriate action,” Devillier said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release any further immediate information and said the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Teachers weep recalling students killed in Parkland shooting
Former President Donald Trump, center, waves as he arrives for the funeral for his ex-wife...
Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump’s funeral in NYC
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
Biden: Military officials say a Pelosi Taiwan trip ‘not a good idea’
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Man in Montana hits family with pickup, kills 2 with shotgun