Witnesses of Hoover Dam fire, explosion share what they saw, heard

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A transformer at the Hoover Dam caught fire Tuesday morning, resulting in an explosion.

One couple at the Hoover Dam when it happened said they were on a tour and it ended abruptly. Another woman who took a video of when the transformer first caught on fire was passing through the Hoover Dam with her family while on a road trip.

She said it sounded like a firecracker or a gunshot. She also heard a siren about the explosion and saw automatic sprinklers turn on to help put out the fire.

“I’ve never been to Hoover Dam before, so I thought ‘Let’s do a little pit stop,’” said Adrienne Herro. “We were actually going to do the whole tour but then we saw that little lookout point and we thought ‘Oh let’s just stop and walk out and see,’ and we saw more than we thought we would.”

Some people said they didn’t even know this fire happened but hours after, people were going about their day normally and continued taking pictures and enjoying the scenic views of the Hoover Dam.

